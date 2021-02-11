Reedsburg teen accused of setting house on fire, arrested in Madison

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old boy was arrested in another county following a house fire in Reedsburg.

Emergency crews were notified about the fire Wednesday at a home along State Highway 154 in the town of Reedsburg. Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely, but pets were still inside when firefighters arrived, according to a release by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. The release did not indicate what time the fire started.

A 17-year-old boy is accused of starting the fire in the basement of the home before taking a family member’s car to the Madison area, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said.

Deputies worked with the Madison Police Department to locate the teen. He was taken into custody in Madison without incident, according to the release.

The teen was taken back to the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center. He faces tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He remains in the Sauk County Jail pending a case review and official charges, according to the release.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said this is an active criminal investigation and additional charges are possible.

