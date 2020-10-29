Reedsburg police respond to reports of armed person on school grounds, no threat found

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Officers with the Reedsburg Police Department responded to Sacred Heart School on Thursday for reports of someone with a rifle on school grounds.

Police received a report of a male subject running through the parking lot with a rifle slung across his back,, according to a release by the Reedsburg Police Department.

The school reported no direct threats or entry to the building.

Officers responded to the school and canvassed the area. They were able to locate a 13-year-old boy at a nearby home who matched the description provided about suspect, the release said. An investigation determined the teen was not carrying a firearm while on school property.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted on the investigation.

Sacred Heart School is located at 545 N. Oak St. in Reedsburg.

