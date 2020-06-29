Reedsburg police arrest man accused of pointing handgun at people while intoxicated

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Police arrested a Reedsburg man who allegedly pointed a handgun at people outside a tavern early Sunday morning.

According to the news release, officials were sent to the 100 block of South Walnut Street at 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun in front of the tavern.

When police arrived, they confronted Cruz Soto Sandoval, 36, who told one of the officers he was not carrying a firearm.

Police searched Soto Sandoval and found a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine, the release said.

According to reports, the man pointed the handgun at several people and appeared to be intoxicated.

Soto Sandoval was arrested without incident and taken to jail on tentative charges of obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

