Reedsburg PD ‘Back the Badge’ signs fundraisers supports K-9 unit

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Reedsburg Police Department is selling yard signs to support the department’s K-9 unit.

According to a Facebook, police said they have ordered more “WE BACK THE BADGE’ signs due to high demand.

The post said signs cost $10 and all proceeds go toward the Reedsburg PD K-9 Fund.

Signs can be purchased at the Reedsburg Police Department.

