Reedsburg man tased, arrested after allegedly resisting officers

by Kyle Jones

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Reedsburg police used a taser to arrest a man Monday after he allegedly resisted officers.

Police said the Jeremy Allred, 45, of Reedsburg had a warrant for his arrest out of Adams County. Officers saw him inside a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street at around 9:15 p.m.

Allred allegedly refused to follow commands and resisted arrest. Police used a taser before handcuffing him.

He is currently being held in the Sauk County Jail.

He is charged with resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed knife, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and seven counts of bail jumping.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Allred’s cash bond was set at $2,000. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 25.

