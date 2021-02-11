Reedsburg man faces 3rd OWI charge after striking mailboxes, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

REEDSBURG, Wis. — A Reedsburg man was arrested following a hit-and-run accident Wednesday afternoon.

Police were sent to the 600 block of Clark Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that struck two mailboxes and drove away. The vehicle was eventually found after witnesses gave officers a description of the car.

Officials said the driver, Craig Henke, 50, was arrested on suspicion of a 3rd-offense OWI. He was also cited for hit-and-run property adjacent to highway, failure to notify police of accident and failure to keep vehicle under control.

Henke has been taken to the Sauk County Jail.

