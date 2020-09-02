Reedsburg man cited for bringing dead skunk to City Hall, yelling at receptionist

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

REEDSBURG, Wis. — A Reedsburg man was cited after sharing an unusual gift with city employees Tuesday afternoon.

A news release said police were sent to Reedsburg City Hall at 1:17 p.m. regarding a report of a man who brought a dead skunk into the front lobby after city staff told him not to.

Police said the man was also yelling at the receptionist and causing a disturbance.

Kenneth Kruse, 60, was later cited for disorderly conduct, according to the release.

