Reedsburg man arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Reedsburg police arrested a man Friday morning after they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle parked at the city dog park.

Police spotted the vehicle parked at the dog park at 12:43 a.m., which is after the city’s open hours. When police made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, the passenger, 37-year-old Michael Graham, reportedly gave police a false name.

During a subsequent search, police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Graham was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments