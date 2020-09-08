Reedsburg man arrested on suspicion of 3rd OWI

TOWNSHIP OF BEAR CREEK, Wis. — A Reedsburg man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of his third OWI.

According to a news release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a report of a traffic crash on County Road N around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities arrested Trevor Gnatzig, 30, who they said was driving the car.

The release said Gnatzig displayed signs of impairment and refused field sobriety testing.



