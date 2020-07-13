Reedsburg man arrested on drug charges, having fake $100 bills

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

REEDSBURG, Wis. — A Reedsburg man was arrested on drug charges and having fraudulent $100 bills on him.

Reedsburg Police said they were called to a business in the 1000 block of East Main Street Saturday morning.

When they arrived, officers said they found Robert J. Carlin, 35, who was taken into custody on multiple drug violations.

Officers aid they also found fraudulent $100 bills on Carlin.

Officials said that he was arrested and could face charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.