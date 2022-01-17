Reedsburg man arrested for alleged 5th OWI with children in vehicle

by Kyle Jones

REEDSBURG, Wis. – Reedsburg police arrested a man Friday for an alleged OWI.

Police said the 39-year-old nearly caused an accident at the intersection of East Main Street and Myrtle Street.

Two minors were reportedly in the car at the time of the arrest. The man faces charges of operating while under the influence with passengers under 16 years of age.

Officials said he had four prior OWI convictions.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Sauk County Jail.

