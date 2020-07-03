Reedsburg has three $100,000 lottery winners in 13 months

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Reedsburg has had a lucky year.

Since May 2019, the city with a population of just under 10,000 has had three $100,000 All or Nothing Lotto game winners.

It started with Dianne Owne on may 14, 2019, when she won $100,000. She purchased the ticket at Viking Village Foods.

Then Andrew Sikorski won $100,000 on Jan. 27, 2020, a ticket he purchased at Viking Express Mart.

And then jesus Ruiz Rangel won $100,000 on June 6, 2020. Viking Village Inc.’s Viking Village Foods sold him that ticket.

“We’re very excited for the winners,” said Pam Coy, Viking Village Inc. owner, in a statement.

Retailers receive $2,000 in incentives for selling a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket.

The odds of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 352,716.

