Reedsburg has three $100,000 lottery winners in 13 months
MADISON, Wis. — The city of Reedsburg has had a lucky year.
Since May 2019, the city with a population of just under 10,000 has had three $100,000 All or Nothing Lotto game winners.
It started with Dianne Owne on may 14, 2019, when she won $100,000. She purchased the ticket at Viking Village Foods.
Then Andrew Sikorski won $100,000 on Jan. 27, 2020, a ticket he purchased at Viking Express Mart.
And then jesus Ruiz Rangel won $100,000 on June 6, 2020. Viking Village Inc.’s Viking Village Foods sold him that ticket.
“We’re very excited for the winners,” said Pam Coy, Viking Village Inc. owner, in a statement.
Retailers receive $2,000 in incentives for selling a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket.
The odds of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 352,716.
