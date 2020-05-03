Red Flag Warning issued for 12 central Wisconsin counties

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning residents that the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 12 counties in central Wisconsin.

Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Waushara, Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Green Lake are all under a Red Flag Warning on Sunday due to the risk of wildfires, according to a news release. The DNR said there is an extreme fire danger in those counties.

Officials said Red Flag Warnings are issued when different weather factors — including gusty winds, warmer temperatures and humidity — combine to create dangerous fire conditions.

Most of state is still under very high to extreme fire danger, according to the DNR.

The DNR said dry and elevated fire conditions will continue to Monday, with a possible chance of rain in the forecast.

All DNR-issued burning permits are suspended due to the fire risk.

DNR officials are asking the public to be careful with activities like holding campfires, grilling and smoking.

Click here to see the DNR’s map of counties facing fire danger.

