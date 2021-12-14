Local Red Cross volunteer deployed to Kentucky

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — A local Red Cross volunteer was not certain what to expect when she arrived to Kentucky on Tuesday, but she anticipated the aftermath of the tornadoes to be the worst disaster she has ever responded to.

Judy Giacomino flew out of Dane County Regional Airport to Mayfield, Ky. 0n Tuesday morning.

“I’ve been to many tornadoes and many causalities, but not this scope of area and number of casualties. I think I was in Tennessee a couple years ago and there were 20 casualties there and we thought that was a lot. I’m expecting this will be a rough deployment for us all,” Giacomino said.

Kentucky is where the vast majority of at least 88 people from five different states are dead. The tornadoes cut a path of devastation that stretched from Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed, and Illinois, where an Amazon distribution center was heavily damaged.

Giacomino has been to Florida, Louisiana, North and South Carolina, and Texas primarily for hurricane deployments. She has also been to the derecho in Iowa and to the West Coast for the big fires.

