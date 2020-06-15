Red Cross to test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Copyright 2019 CNN

MADISON, Wis. — The American Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time.

Starting Monday, the new antibody testing will determine if the donor’s immune system has created antibodies to fight the coronavirus, regardless of whether or not they showed symptoms of the disease. Antibody tests provide insights into whether or not someone has been exposed to the virus.

According to a news release, the tests will be conducted using a sample drawn at the time of donation.

Results are expected to be ready within 7 to 10 days of donating. Red Cross officials said results will be made available in the Red Cross Blood Donor app or through the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services, said. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

Officials said it’s important to note that the presence of coronavirus antibodies does not confirm infection or immunity from the disease. The tests are not meant to diagnose illness, instead, they are referred to as a diagnostic test, according to a news release.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments