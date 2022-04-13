Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for Sun Prairie residents in need

by Kyle Jones

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A well-functioning smoke alarm can be the difference between life or death.

The American Red Cross is working to make sure people in Sun Prairie have access to these crucial alarms. The Red Cross will install smoke alarms, for free, in the homes of people in need next month.

You can sign up for an appointment by clicking here or calling 608-232-7468. Appointments will take about 20 minutes, during which volunteers and partners like the Sun Prairie Fire Department will share information on how to prevent house fires and how to make an escape plan.

“Most people don’t realize they only have two minutes to escape a home fire,” Southwest Wisconsin Chapter Executive Director Kyle Kriegl said. “Taking advantage of these free resources has proven to keep families safe and prepared.”

The work is part of the Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm initiative, which aims to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in over 50 at-risk areas across America. The initiative began in 2014 and has served communities across Wisconsin, including Janesville and Oshkosh.

