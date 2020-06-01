Red Cross to host blood drive in honor of Highland man, brother of News 3 Now anchor who was killed in car crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Submitted

HIGHLAND, Wis. — The American Red Cross is hosting a pair of blood drive in mid-June in memory of Levi Linscheid, a Highland man who was killed in a one-vehicle crash in October 2019.

Linscheid is the brother of News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid.

The first of the two blood drives will be on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Army National Guard Armory, 475 N Water St. in Platteville, Wisconsin. The second will be held the next day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saint Anthony Philip Parish, 726 Main St, in Highland, Wisconsin.

Red Cross officials said they’re hosting the first blood drive in Platteville because that is where Linsheid went to school, lived and worked. Highland was chosen for the second blood drive because it’s Linscheid’s hometown.

“We’re honored to be a part of this important event in Levi’s memory,” Barbara Linscheid, Levi’s mother said.

Linscheid was 24 when he died in the accident. During his life, he worked to help others in anyway he could, especially through his work as a fitness trainer.

“Hosting a blood drive in his name is a wonderful way to honor Levi and help patients in need,” said Shannon Montgomery, donor recruitment district manager for the Red Cross Wisconsin Blood Services Region. “This blood drive is truly fitting since Levi was known for loving his community and serving others.”

Officials said appointments are strongly encouraged to help workers and donors with following social distancing guidelines.

More information about how to donate can be found on the organization’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments