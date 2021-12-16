Red Cross puts Wisconsin volunteers on standby ahead of expected storms Wednesday

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The American Red Cross has put volunteers on standby in anticipation of severe weather expected to move into Wisconsin Wednesday night.

The agency said it has more than 2,000 volunteers on hand, including 600 to 700 in the chapter covering 18 counties in southwest Wisconsin.

Kyle Kriegl, the executive director of the southwestern Wisconsin chapter, said the kinds of supplies the group will need will depend on the type of disaster.

“When we respond to help people, it’s food, shelter, clothing any lost medical prescriptions and then also if there’s any emotional support, we’ve got counselors and mental health workers that can help with them for any of their mental health needs,” Kriegl said.

When disasters strike, partners with the Red Cross will reach out and let them know the location and what the needs are.

