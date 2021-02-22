Red Cross in urgent need of donations amid cancellations due to winter weather

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The American Red Cross is in desperate need of blood donations after recent winter weather caused thousands of people around the country to cancel their appointments.

To make up for the canceled appointments, the organization is urging healthy people, especially those with type O blood, to donate as soon as possible.

As the coronavirus continues, the Red Cross is continuing its work of testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The presence of antibodies may indicate if a donor has been infected with the coronavirus, regardless of if they showed symptoms or not.

Donors can sign up to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 800-733-2767.

