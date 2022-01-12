Red Cross hosting local blood drives amid critically low blood supply

The Red Cross is asking for donations

Elias Funez - member image share, The Union An American Red Cross warming center has been established in Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Snow, ice and unseasonable cold in the Pacific Northwest and the Sierra Nevada are continuing to disrupt traffic, cause closures and force people to find refuge in emergency warming shelters.

MADISON, Wis. — The Red Cross and health care providers throughout the country are dealing with a historically low blood supply, potentially putting patients who need a blood transfusion at risk.

On Monday, Red Cross officials said the group was facing a nationwide blood crisis, the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”

Officials are asking for donations of blood and platelets, especially type O blood. The Red Cross reportedly had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types in recent weeks.

Throughout January, donors could even be rewarded for giving blood and platelets. The Red Cross is working with the NFL, and donors who give blood, platelets, or plasma this month will be entered for a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

Here are some places to donate blood across southern Wisconsin with open appointments as of Wednesday morning.

January 12

Madison East Blood Donation Center (2109 Zeier Rd.) — 11:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sugar River United Methodist Church (415 W Verona Ave.) — 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Rio Middle School (411 Church St.) — 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Baraboo High School (1201 Draper St.) — 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

January 13

Tri North Builders (2625 Research Park Dr.) — 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Madison East Blood Donation Center — 9:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Heartland Church of Sun Prairie (800 Wilburn Rd.) — 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Delton Fire (45 Miller Dr.) — 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

January 14

Madison East Blood Donation Center — 7:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Whitewater (504 W Starin Road) — 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

January 15

Madison East Blood Donation Center — 7:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

You can sign up for an appointment at the Red Cross’s website.

