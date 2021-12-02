Red Cross hoping for gift of blood donations during annual holiday drive

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — As we approach the gift-giving season, Wisconsin’s chapter of the American Red Cross is hoping you’ll help give the gift of life through a blood donation.

The 36th annual Madison Holiday Blood Drive is scheduled for Thursday, December 23rd from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center’s Exhibition Hall. Walk-ins will be welcomed as space allows, but appointments are encouraged.

Madison’s annual drive is the Red Cross’s largest one-day donation drive in Wisconsin every year, with more than 600 people rolling up their sleeves.

“We would never be able to host such a successful drive without the incredible support of the community,” Kyle Kriegl, Executive Director for the Southwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross, said in a statement. “Year after year, the community steps up to the call for blood donations which go toward helping to save lives.”

Those who donate during this year’s Madison Holiday Blood Drive will get a gift of their own in the form of an exclusive long-sleeved t-shirt. Donors also get the usual snacks and refreshments.

You can find more Red Cross donation drives online.

