Red Cross helping victims of Janesville fire, looks for Rock Co. volunteers

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — When a fire tore through a Janesville apartment Saturday, American Red Cross volunteers were not the first group on the scene. But that doesn’t mean they won’t have a lasting positive impact.

“We’re second responders,” Red Cross spokesperson Justin Kern said Sunday. “The first responders are on the scene, they give us a ring, and we connect with people to identify their needs.”

The Red Cross is already helping eight of the people impacted by Saturday’s fire. Officials said 18 people were displaced from the 12-unit building. No injuries were reported.

This wasn’t the first fire that the Red Cross responded to this year, and it probably won’t be the last, but there have been a lot more recently than in years past.

“We’ve had more than 700 people who we’ve helped across the state and in the U.P. since the start of 2022,” Kern said. “We’re trending just about where we were last year, which was a three-year high.”

That includes two Monroe residents who lost their home to a fire earlier this month. A third person died in that fire.

U.S. Fire Administration data shows that 9 people have died in Wisconsin home fires so far this year. 40 people died in home fires last year.

The Red Cross works to provide lodging and basic necessities for fire victims. But finding one important aspect of recovery, long-term housing, has become a challenge.

“Prices are higher, rents are higher,” Kern said. “A lot of times when folks are forced out of an apartment, there are less options to move into.”

Luckily, some fires can be prevented. The best thing to do is make sure the batteries in your fire alarm are fresh.

You can remember this by replacing them when Daylight Saving Time rolls around on March 13 and November 6 this year.

Another smart strategy is to form an escape plan. That includes making a plan for moving pets and accounting for accessibility needs around the home.

With a rise in fires comes a rising need for volunteers. There is a particular need for help across Rock County.

“It was volunteers who responded to this [Saturday’s] fire,” Kern said. “If you’re interested, you want to find out how to help your neighbors, for a couple of hours every month, you can be that person.”

If you want to sign up to join the Red Cross Disaster Action Team, you can visit their website.

