Red Cross helping people displaced by deadly Monroe fire

by Jaymes Langrehr

MONROE, Wis. — The American Red Cross says it is helping two people who lost their homes in a fatal mobile home park fire earlier this week.

The people were displaced when a large fire broke out at the mobile home community on the 2600 block of 8th Avenue in Monroe just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Two homes and two vehicles were considered a total loss, and a third home was also damaged.

Officials with the Red Cross said Friday they were helping with temporary lodging, meals, mental health resources and other essentials for the family of two. The Red Cross is also working with Green County officials to help figure out the next steps for the people who were displaced.

RELATED: Body found following fire that destroyed two mobile homes, damaged third

One person died in the fire, with their body being discovered inside one of the homes that were destroyed. Their remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office in Madison for an autopsy and identification. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the person.

Monroe fire officials estimated the fire caused an estimated $160,000 in damage.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.