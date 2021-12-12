Red Cross gives Wisconsinites a chance to help Midwest tornado victims

by Kyle Jones

Gerald Herbert - staff, AP In this aerial photo, destruction from a recent tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

MADISON, Wis. – Crews are working to help people across the Midwest, after tornadoes flattened entire communities and killed dozens Friday.

The Red Cross is giving Wisconsinites a chance to help.

While the group isn’t taking food, clothing, or household item donations, you can donate blood.

The Red Cross-Wisconsin Region is asking anyone who is able to schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets.

Turnout for blood drives in the affected areas is expected to be low, so donations from unaffected areas are crucial.

The Red Cross is just one group working to help those affected by the tornadoes.

Badger basketball player Chris Vogt, a native of Mayfield, Kentucky, started a GoFundMe on Saturday afternoon after the Badgers’ game at Ohio State.

