Recycling company ordered to pay $90K over alleged hazardous waste law violations

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A lamp recycling company with operations in Dane County has been ordered to pay $90,000 in penalties for allegedly violating the state’s hazardous waste laws, Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office said Tuesday.

According to the attorney general’s office, the company, Recycling Compliance Specialists, which operated as Midwest Lamp Recycling, conducted lamp crushing operations at a facility in Dane County. A complaint alleges the company ran an unlicensed hazardous waste facility, improperly disposed of waste and failed to follow sampling protocols for hazardous waste.

The company voluntarily shut down the lamp crushing operations and shifted to becoming an electronics broker and transfer facility, the attorney general’s office said.

In addition to the monetary fine, the company has also been ordered to hire a consultant to come up with a plan to monitor and address any mercury contamination at the site.

