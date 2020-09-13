Recruit from Wisconsin found dead in Fort Jackson barracks

Associated Press by Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A basic combat training soldier has been found dead in his barracks at a South Carolina military base.

Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia said that the 29-year-old recruit from Wisconsin was found on Saturday morning.

The exact cause of death is under investigation.

Officials said that it was not related to COVID-19 or to an active field training exercise.

