Records: Staffer accused lawmaker of drunken proposition
MADISON, Wis. — The state Assembly’s chief clerk has released records that show a legislative aide accused Rep. Staush Gruszynski of trying to coax her into having sex with him last year.
The Associated Press and three Wisconsin media outlets filed a lawsuit in March to obtain the records. Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller released them Wednesday, a day after Gruszynski lost a Democratic primary.
The documents include a complaint from a legislative staffer in which she accuses Gruszynski of drunkenly propositioning her at a Madison bar in October.
Gruszynski told Assembly human resources officials that was drinking heavily that night and didn’t remember talking to the staffer.
