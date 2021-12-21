Record-setting audience watched Badgers women’s volleyball national championship win

by Logan Reigstad

Badger Volleyball Badger Volleyball

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 1.2 million people tuned in to watch the Wisconsin Badgers women’s volleyball team take home their first national championship Saturday night, setting a record for the most-watched women’s college volleyball match ever on ESPN, the network said Tuesday.

ESPN said 1,188,000 people watched the Badgers defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on ESPN2, up 71% from the spring championship in 2021 and 119% from 2019.

Saturday's @NCAAVolleyball Championship on ESPN2, delivered nearly 1.2M viewers for @BadgerVB's thrilling 5-set win over @Huskervball The most-viewed women's college volleyball match ever on ESPN networks – capping a record #NCAAVB event pic.twitter.com/vSpfPkWbnw — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 21, 2021

The tournament drew an average of 369,000 viewers, up 45% from this spring and 42% from 2019, the network said. The semifinals averaged nearly double that at 728,000 viewers.

RELATED: Badger fans welcome home Wisconsin Volleyball NCAA Championship team

The Badgers took home the title in a tightly-contested 5-set match on Saturday night before being welcomed home by fans at the Fieldhouse on Sunday evening.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.