Record-breaking number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Wisconsin; more than 3K new cases

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin reached another grim milestone amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a record-breaking number of single-day deaths were confirmed Tuesday.

State and county health officials have recorded 30 more deaths, putting the state’s death toll at 1,518*. The state Department of Health Services said 147 have also been hospitalized, which is nearly 100 more than Monday. Out of Wisconsin’s 11,447 hospital beds, DHS officials said 18% are still available.

There were 3,006* new cases confirmed Tuesday, which brings the state’s lifetime total to 156,058* confirmed cases. Wisconsin has surpassed 3,000 daily cases twice before, with both instances happening last week.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 30,000, or nearly one-fifth of all confirmed cases are active.

DHS officials said the seven-day average positivity rate for tests by person is now at 19.6%, an increase of one-half of a percentage point. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is at 10.1%.

The Alliant Energy Center’s COVID-19 testing site experienced long lines Tuesday afternoon following a computer issue.

For other coronavirus headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.