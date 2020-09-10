Record-breaking 456 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Dane County

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County leader said there was a record-breaking number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dane County in the last 24 hours.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said there were 456 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the county.

“Our community is experiencing its first sustained, significant surge of illness since this terrible pandemic began,” Parisi said in a statement. “The task before all of us is great, as we are facing a public health emergency. We will have some incredibly difficult and sad weeks ahead if we don’t rally together now and stop this deeply disturbing trend.”

Parisi said the vast majority of the new cases are affiliated with the University of Wisconsin. Public Health Madison & Dane County has nearly 100 contact tracers to help identify and isolate illness in a timely fashion.

“Even with the most robust contact tracing program in the state, our public health department will not be able to keep up with this volume of cases from the UW,” Parisi said.

Parisi also called for people who test positive to cooperate with contact tracers.

“Of additional challenge, a number of the young people who public health staff try to contact are not being helpful or forthcoming about whom they have been in contact with, complicating the necessary work to help limit community spread,” Parisi said. “Detailed, effective contact tracing is critical, but we need those who test positive to cooperate if Public Health contacts them.”

