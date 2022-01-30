Recently-used coals, ashes spark fire at Madison home

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Madison home was caused by coals and ashes from a recently-used fireplace, officials said.

Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 1300 block of Woodvale Drive Friday at around 7 p.m. for a fire outside a home.

A neighbor passing by had reportedly seen flames climbing the side of the house and called MFD.

Using fire extinguishers and snow, the homeowners and neighbor were able to put out the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters confirmed that the flames did not reach into the home or attic.

Nobody was displaced and no injuries were reported.

MFD recommends waiting 72 hours before throwing out coals and ashes from fireplaces, fire pits, and grills. Ashes and coals should be placed in a metal container or other fire-resistant container until they cool.

