Recall effort against Madison mayor fails, falling short on required signatures

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — The recall effort against Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway failed after not getting enough support in time.

According to the city clerk, the group gathered and turned in a total of 53 signatures, well short of the required more than 36,000.

The recall effort against @MayorOfMadison failed. @MadisonWIClerk tells us the group turned in 53 signatures. They needed more than 36,000.@WISCTV_News3 #News3Now — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) September 9, 2020

Jon Rygiewicz, the man behind the effort, said he launched the recall attempt in June after what he called a “lack of action” from Rhodes-Conway following protests over the killing of George Floyd and the treatment of Black people. He and his group had 60 days to gather enough signatures to prompt a recall election.

“We have a situation and many of the residents of this city are unhappy,” he told News 3 Now at the time. “They feel unsafe and you can’t blame them.”

Rhodes-Conway responded to the effort, saying she was focused on her job.

“I am focused every minute on doing the job that the people of Madison elected me to do,” she said at the time. “I am not going to be distracted by a small group of people who want to divide this community.”