Rebecca Lynn Meyers

Site staff by Site staff

JANESVILLE – Rebecca Meyers, age 61, passed away peacefully holding her husband’s hand at Mercy Hospital on Sunday, May 10th 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.

She had been a breast cancer survivor for the past 21 years.

Rebecca was born in Dodgeville, WI on May 17th, 1958, to Martha and James Lawton. In 1976 she spent her senior year at Columbus Wisconsin high school. She married Paul Meyers on November 27th, 1992.

Rebecca was most known by friends and family for her kindness and selflessness. She had an easiness about her that people were drawn to and she could make friends with anyone. Rebecca was a free spirit and was always the 1st one on the dance floor. She had a strong love for her family and friends, music, and holistic medicine. She loved camping at Duck Creek Campground and staying up till dawn around a campfire talking with friends. She loved traveling and spending time in Mexico, particularly Puerto Vallarta, which she called her second home.

Rebecca is survived by her husband Paul Meyers; sons, Eric Brink, Curtis Meyers, Brad Meyers and her daughter, Heidi (Jarrid) Mallinson; grandchildren Lincoln,Tyler, Austin, Kailee, Janessa, Phillip and Paxton; her brothers, Greg Lawton, Steve Lawton; her sister Debra Churchill and other close relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

We will all miss her dearly and she will forever be in our hearts and never far from our thoughts.

Becky’s song may now be over but her melody will live in in all of us.

She will be greatly missed.

There will not be a service at this time, the family will be planning a celebration of life at a later date.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Janesville, Wisconsin

(608) 754-8700