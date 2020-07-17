Rebecca L. Ezzell

MADISON – Rebecca Lynn Ezzell, age 66, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg.

She was born May 26, 1954, to Edward and Clara Jane (Wise) Haddix and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. She married Edward Ezzell on Nov. 12, 1982.

Becky worked for several years as a daycare provider as well as a manager for various restaurants. She loved to collect dolls, enjoyed sewing, crafting, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Becky is survived by her husband, Edward Ezzell; three children, Kathy (Randy) Frentzel of Sun Prairie, Kristina Kozubek of Madison, and Joe Ezzell of Madison; nine grandchildren; siblings, Judy (Jeff) Rutland, George (Debbie) Haddix, Ross Haddix, Tim (Linda) Haddix, and Dustin (Jen) Haddix; two brothers-in-law, Tim Ezzell and Jeff (Kelli) Ezzell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Jane Haddix; her father, Edward Haddix; her father-in-law, Donald Ezzell; and nephew, Thain Ezzell.

Funeral services will be held at CALVARY GOSPEL CHURCH, 5301 Commercial Ave., Madison at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Visitation will be at the church on Monday from noon until the time of service.

Burial in the Hatfield Cemetery in Hatfield, Wisconsin will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Our deepest thanks to Agrace HospiceCare, and St. Mary’s Oncology and Palliative Care.

Mom, we love you to the moon and back, until we meet again.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

