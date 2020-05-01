Rebecca Jean Rosas

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Rebecca Jean Rosas, age 58, of Madison, passed away, at home, after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, surrounded by her children and her grandchildren.

She was born on Dec. 13, 1961, in Gainesville, Ga., the daughter of Ernest Hamilton and Bernadine (Fuchs) Anderson.

Rebecca graduated from LaFollette High School in 1980 and went on to earn her Associate’s Degree. She married the love of her life, Jesse E. Rosas on May 9, 1992, in Madison. Rebecca worked at Leiner Health Labs prior to working at GE Medical where she retired after 17 years.

Rebecca enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Jesse, taking road trips, going camping, listening to music and playing Bingo. Rebecca loved her dog, Tweety and spending time with her children and grandchildren, to whom she dedicated her life to. She was a member of Gilda’s Club where she cherished spending her time.

Rebecca is survived by five sons, Brian (Kristen) Hamilton, Aaron Rocky (Ileia) Rosas, Cade Keller, Anthony Keller and Jesse (Jeanie) Rosas Jr.; four daughters, Sara Rosas, Rebecca (John) Rosas- Berney Jr., Carmen (Tony) Wiemann and Marcheta (Steve) Stoflet; eight granddaughters, Aubriel Rosas, Bentlei Rosas, Olivia Forrest-Hamilton, Jessica (Tyson) Rosas-Tantillo, Brianna (Carl) Stewart, Carley Wiemann, CeJay Rosas and Sierra Rosas-Mair; four grandsons, Aydin Kirby, Kurt Collins, Matt (Kristine) Rosas and Austin Stoflet; four great-granddaughters, Arianna Rosas, Destany Jackson, Laelle Jackson and Ruby Campbell; two great-grandsons, Jayden Rosas and Terrin Jackson; three brothers, James (Gabby) Hamilton, Bobby (Patty) Anderson and Jeff (Staci) Anderson. She is further survived by many brother and sister in-laws and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse E. Rosas; parents; stepfather, Bob Anderson, Sr.; daughter, Mickey Rosas; great-grandson, Kovi Kyrie Jackson; and brother, Rodney Hamilton.

Rebecca’s family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you Sue and Maurice Flippin, Reuben and Marilyn Rosas, Lupe Rosas, and Jessica Rosas-Tantillo for their unwavering love and support throughout her illness and Agrace HospiceCare, Karen from UW Carbone Cancer Center and Dr Jim Shropshire for his continued care and to Dr. Hei for all of his care and support over the years. The family would like to further extend their gratitude to Rebecca’s Cancer Warriors at Gilda’s Club.

Memorials may be gifted in Rebecca’s name to Agrace HospiceCare and Gilda’s Club.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420