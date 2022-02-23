REAP Food Group executive director steps down, reflects on successes and road ahead

Helen Sarakinos announced in January she is stepping down as executive director of REAP Food Group after five and a half years.

As the Madison-based nonprofit looks for a new executive director, Sarakinos is reflecting on what she’s accomplished and the work ahead for REAP, which helps create connections and supports policies in the food system throughout Dane County and southern Wisconsin to get more local food into schools, institutions, restaurants and family homes.

The most recent and biggest success, Sarakinos says, is also embedded in one of the biggest systemic failures happening both locally and nationally. “The pandemic hit and we saw it right here in this deeply agriculturally piece of the state — we struggled to get the food that was growing on fields 10 miles away to places we needed it,” she says.

To address food insecurity during the pandemic, REAP partnered with Roots4Change and Rooted to launch a Farms to Families emergency initiative to assist Madison-area Latino and Indigenous citizens and families. “Resilience boxes” delivered directly to homes were filled with locally grown food that helped feed up to 200 families a week.

Sarakinos says a result of the initiative was that REAP committed itself to addressing community issues — equity, economic inequality and social justice included — across the board instead of separately. And a lot of that work starts with direct relationship building, which REAP witnessed with the resilience box initiative, and saw it happening with other community initiatives as well. “People made it happen, but it took extraordinary creativity, it took labors of love and it took incredible pretzeling of ourselves and our resources to get food from farm fields to people’s plates, and it doesn’t have to be that hard here. We know what we need,” she says.

Sarakinos has known what Dane County needs since she spoke with Madison Magazine for our “Growing the Future” story from 2017 — our area needs infrastructure in the form of warehouse space, trained experts and distribution systems.

“People really felt and saw firsthand what happens when you don’t have it. So I think it’s our work now to capitalize on this being fresh in the minds of decision makers to keep pushing,” Sarakinos says.

REAP recently launched a wholesale readiness program for farmers and buyers meant to help improve communication between those entities and figure out what’s needed to sell local food to bigger institutions. The nonprofit also hopes to use its 15 years of partnership experience with the second largest school district in the state, Madison Metropolitan School District, to help spread the Farm to School program to other districts. Influencing policies that turns their work into laws and regulations that institutionalize the changes REAP has made is another big initiative in 2022. So is taking stock of what structures and resources that moved the needle during COVID-19 still exist post-pandemic, and figuring out how to evolve them.

Sarakinos decision to step down from REAP was a personal one. She plans to return to Madison after a sabbatical year — she’s moving with her husband and two teenage kids to Switzerland, where her husband, who is a lake researcher for the University of Wisconsin–Madison, is taking a one-year post. Sarakinos says the REAP board and staff couldn’t be better suited for what’s ahead. The nonprofit recently hired a community outreach staff member, a development director and a communications manager. The expected start date for a new executive director is April 11.

“We’re in a really good place for a transition,” Sarakinos says about REAP. “We’ve invested a lot in building a longterm vision [and] we’ve invested in a strong, experienced team. I think everybody, staff and board, has a good sense of where we’re going in the next couple years. It’s a really good time for a leader to come in and have a little time to get their feet under them in a stable and focused group.”