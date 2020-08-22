Reality Check: Two visits and a convention

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

Wisconsin was the political capital of the country this week with the Democratic National Convention and a visit from both the president and vice president.

Throughout the week, both sides were trying to win your vote, but they weren’t always honest.

Claim: “Five million Americans infected by COVID-19. More than 170,000 Americans have died, by far the worst performance of any nation on Earth,” Joe Biden, night four of the DNC.

Reality Check rating: Misleading

The U.S. does lead the world in the total number of cases and deaths, but compared against the population the U.S. is 12th in deaths per 100 confirmed cases and 5th in deaths per capita.

Claim: “We’re doing great coming back, and our numbers are better than almost all countries,” President Donald Trump, Oshkosh rally.

Reality Check rating: False

Though the U.S. is not the worst in the world, it is leading in deaths and total number of cases, and it ranks high when numbers are compared against population.

Claim: “Swine Flu though, look at his ratings in Gallup, check them out. They gave them really bad ratings,” Trump during Oshkosh rally, speaking about Biden.

Reality Check rating: False

Biden didn’t head up the H1N1 response, but Gallup found in May 2009, 74% of Americans were confident the federal government could handle the outbreak. In August 2009, Gallup measured again and confidence fell to 60%.

Claim: “(Trump is) getting rid of the protections that President Obama worked so hard to get passed for … people who have pre-existing conditions,” Biden, night four of the DNC.

Reality Check rating: True

In June, the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, which is what protects coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Claim: “(Trump)’s proposing to eliminate a tax that pays for almost half of Social Security,” Biden, night four of the DNC.

Reality Check rating: True

This is part of the payroll tax cut that is part of the executive order Trump signed when Congress couldn’t pass more relief.

Claim: “… the president’s $1.3 trillion tax giveaway to the wealthiest 1% and the biggest, wealthiest corporations, some of which do not pay any tax at all,” Biden, night four of the DNC.

Reality Check rating: True

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 gave about $1.5 trillion to corporations in the form of tax cuts, and a report from left-leaning Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy which analyzed Security and Exchange Commission data found 60 Fortune 500 companies paid no federal taxes in 2018. Fox Business found before this year, Amazon hadn’t paid federal taxes in 3 years.

Claim: “…Trump has lost 250,000 manufacturing jobs,” Mike Bloomberg, night four of the DNC.

Reality Check rating: Misleading

To date, the country has lost 272,000 manufacturing jobs since Trump took office, but before the pandemic, the country had gained 460,000 since February 2017.

Claim: “We created 15,000 Wisconsin manufacturing jobs,” Trump, Oshkosh rally.

Reality Check rating: True

Trump was referring to numbers before the pandemic caused job losses. From February 2017 to January 2020, Wisconsin gained approximately 15,100 manufacturing jobs.

For both this claim and the one prior, it is worth noting credit for creation and loss is difficult to place on only one person.

Claim: “We’ve actually already added more than 9 million jobs back to the American economy. We’ve added more jobs to the economy in three months than Joe Biden and Barack Obama added to the economy in eight years,” Vice President Mike Pence, Darien rally.

Reality Check rating: Misleading, false

The job increase over the last few months mostly accounts for people coming back to work after a coronavirus layoff, but the number is still fewer than the 11 million jobs added under the Obama administration.

Claim: “Joe Biden will raise taxes $4 trillion,” Pence, Darien rally.

Reality Check rating: Mostly true

Biden’s tax plan shows an increase of almost $4 trillion, the majority targeting high earners and corporations, but an analysis from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found most other groups would see increases of 0.2% to 0.6%.

Claim: “(Biden’s) new running mate was one of only 10 senators to vote against USMCA,” Pence, Darien rally.

Reality Check rating: True

Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris said she didn’t think the trade deal provided enough protections for the environment.

