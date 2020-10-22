Reality Check: Trump ad wrong on Biden’s COVID-19 plan

Amy Reid

A 30-second ad from President Donald Trump falsely claims his opponent does not have a plan to combat the coronavirus while misleading on his own steps to address the pandemic.

Claim: “Joe Biden has no real plan to defeat the coronavirus”

Reality Check rating: False

Biden has fairly detailed plans laid out on his site for the coronavirus and economic recovery.

As a sample, some of the steps include standing up a pandemic testing board for free testing for all, building a national contact tracing workforce by hiring 100,000 Americans, premium pay and housing for healthcare workers, emergency paid leave and restoring the nation’s relationship with the World Health Organization.

Biden also started the pandemic releasing statements on how he would handle steps along the way differently than Trump. The latest one was in April.

Claim: “When President Trump shut down travel to China, Biden attacked him, “hysterical xenophobia.”

Reality Check rating: misleading

The quote the Trump ad picks comes from statements Biden made while campaigning in Iowa on Jan. 31, the same day Trump made announcements on restrictions to travel to and from China – which still allowed many exceptions for people to travel here.

In context we don’t know if Biden is responding to the travel restrictions.

“We have, right now, a crisis with the coronavirus,” Biden said, according to a Reuters report from that day. “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia – hysterical xenophobia – and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science.”

Claim: “President Trump is … developing a vaccine in record time.”

Reality Check rating: True, as of now

The vaccine isn’t ready yet, but Operation Warp Speed (the name for the mission) is on track to develop a vaccine in record time.

This week the program’s adviser told ABC News that most Americans will have a vaccine by early spring.

The fastest before this was a mumps vaccine in the 1960s that took four years to go to market, according to National Geographic.

