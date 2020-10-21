Reality Check: Republican PAC uses mostly false, misleading claims to attack Democratic challenger

An ad attacking one candidate for the Wisconsin Assembly relies on big money to push misleading and false claims.

The 30-second spot against 51st Assembly Democratic candidate Kriss Marion, who is running against incumbent Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, is paid for by the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, which gets most of its big donations from individuals and candidate funds and thousands from federal PACs, such as those for Koch Industries and Pfizer.

The disclaimer at the end of the ad said it is an in-kind donation to Novak for Assembly.

Claim: “Kriss Marion is … just fine with calling political opponents Nazis, dictators and enemies.”

Reality Check rating: misleading

The idea behind this comes from tweets from Marion.

News 3 Now could not find one where she called anyone a Nazi.

In 2017 she said, “This guy would make a great dictator” when quote-tweeting an article that talked about Democratic and Republican leadership in the state legislature not releasing records for a sexual harassment investigation.

No surprise here. This guy would make a great dictator. https://t.co/pwrwk2Nws7 — Kriss Marion (@KrissMarion) November 29, 2017

Earlier this year, she tweeted that she donated to the Democratic candidate in northern Wisconsin, saying, “Tom Tiffany has been one of the worst enemies of Wisconsin lakes and streams.”

I just gave to Tricia Zunker for Wisconsin, and if you can, you should, too. Tom Tiffany has been one of the worst enemies of Wisconsin lakes and streams and the last thing we need is more of that in Washington. https://t.co/n6xvVKopsB — Kriss Marion (@Kriss4Wisconsin) April 21, 2020

Claim: “Marion supports eliminating levy limits, causing property taxes to sky-rocket.”

Reality Check rating: Misleading

Marion doesn’t come right out on her site and say she supports eliminating levy limits, but she hints that she does, encouraging local control over revenue options.

Right now the state limits municipalities on how much they can tax your property.

Eliminating that would allow your local government to raise that tax – though “sky-rocket” is misleading as we don’t know how each town, village or city would respond, and it would be their call (with public input).

It is likely at least some would attempt to raise taxes though.

An analysis from nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum found levy limits in slow-growth municipalities might be keeping these municipalities’ economic growth down, and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities made adjusting levy limits for slow-growth communities part of its priorities for this last legislative session.

Claim: “Marion backs the radical Green New Deal…”

Reality Check rating: mostly false

The source for this is Twitter, but Marion never said she supports the Green New Deal.

Not just harsh but completely misleading. Rural American NFU delegates brought the proposal to the convention in the first place – and four states contributed language. It also made it through a tough policy committee process. Don’t give up on farmers as climate heroes! — Kriss Marion (@KrissMarion) March 8, 2019

In her tweet she said the headline, “The Green New Deal is toxic in rural America” was misleading.

The article says the National Farmers Union – of which Marion is a member – said the Green New Deal doesn’t recognize the essential contribution of rural America. The NFU “supports no less than 30 individual positions that align with the values of the Green New Deal,” the article said.

Marion’s platform says she wants to support incentives for renewable energy at farms, businesses and homes in order to cut down on costs associated with importing fossil fuels.

