Reality Check: New ad questioning Evers on “Safer at Home” extension needs context

A new ad running in every media market in Wisconsin asks questions directly at the governor, challenging his reasoning for keeping the state under the “Safer At Home” order, but the ad needs context.

In the one-minute ad funded by the new 501(c)(4) Our Future Matters, Inc., businessman and former Senate-hopeful Eric Hovde poses four questions of Gov. Tony Evers.

Claim: Why did you extend the lockdown when we are far below your original projections for cases and deaths?

Reality Check rating: True

Wisconsin is far below original projections, though it’s important to note that original projections were based on what would happen if no interventions were in place.

However, a graph behind Hovde in the ad references projections from the Department of Health Services on April 24 that showed 373,800 cumulative cases by May 1, accounting for two months of Safer at Home. Actual cases in Wisconsin on May 1 totaled 7,314.

Claim: Did you factor in the recent scientific studies that, thankfully, have shown the risk of death from coronavirus is substantially below what was originally feared?”

Reality Check rating: Misleading

Hovde told News 3 Now this is based off studies in Santa Clara, California and Germany. Those studies used antibody testing to determine the infection fatality rate in those communities researchers studied.

One of the studies Hovde referenced to News 3 Now has not been peer-reviewed, which is one of the standards used before a study is accepted in the scientific community. Another, scientists at a nonprofit in Great Britain criticized for drawing conclusions from data that couldn’t be made.

A third study Hovde cited to News 3 Now was from the University of Bonn in Germany. The lead researcher said the team calculated the infection fatality rate for the first time to be between 0.24% and 0.43% when adjusted for other factors.

The study also found the infection rate in the area of Germany where the study was conducted was around 15%, five times higher than what was previously thought, showing people could be infected with the virus and not know.

Authors of the study cautioned extrapolating the data too far, given that the study focused on a super-spreading event – a carnival celebration.

“We are dealing with a so-called super-spreading event, which is why our findings can only to a limited extent be applied to the rest of Germany or other countries,” said Prof. Hendrik Streeck, according to the University of Bonn website. “Nonetheless, the data we have collected on this event offers important scientific starting points because infections in Gangelt occurred very early and vigorously compared to the rest of Germany. Our findings can be used to improve models simulating the spread of the virus, for example.”

Claims: You were also legitimately concerned about our hospitals getting overrun; however, did you recognize that never occurred and most hospitals are now empty?”

Reality Check rating: True and False

It’s true hospitals did not get overrun, but it’s false that most hospitals are now empty.

The data comes from a one-day snapshot of information voluntarily provided by hospitals on the DHS website.

Statewide 31% of beds were available on Thursday. Regionally, the most beds available by percentage was in northwest Wisconsin, with 44% available on Thursday.

Claim: With Wisconsin heading toward 20% plus unemployment, did you consider the impact to these peoples’ livelihoods and health? We know the risk for heart attacks, strokes, suicides and drug overdoses all increase significantly when people are jobless or under financial stress.”

Reality Check rating: Mostly true

News 3 Now could not find a study to expressly support a relationship between drug overdoses and unemployment, but there are studies that show risk for heart attack, stroke and suicide all rise with unemployment.

