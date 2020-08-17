Real estate agent finds bullet holes inside vacant home

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A real estate agent discovered bullet holes Sunday afternoon on the inside of a vacant home, according to a news release from Middleton police.

Officers responded to the residence in the 4100 block of Redtail Pass at 2:11 p.m. Sunday. They determined that the residence had be struck from the outside by four bullets. Three of the bullets entered the residence through exterior walls, and the fourth hit a wooden deck post at the front of the house.

Police said one of the rounds was found on the living room floor.

According to the release, the incident is believed to be related to a shots fired call from Aug. 5. Multiple callers reported hearing four gunshots in the area during the early-August incident.

“This incident highlights a disturbing trend seen locally in Dane County of increased reports of shots fired calls. Just in the past two weeks, our department has received three credible reports of gunshots being heard, when we typically may see that number in an entire year,” Captain Travis Kakuske said in the release. “These investigations are ongoing.”

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

