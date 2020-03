READ: Gov. Evers, DHS Secretary-designee Palm’s full ‘Safer at Home Order’

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue a “Safer at Home” order that begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and is in effect through April 24.

Read the full order: Gov. Evers, Palm’s Health Order #12: Safer At Home

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments