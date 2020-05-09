Reach Dane buys property for new multi-million-dollar facility

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Reach Dane announced Friday that they have purchased property for a new multi-million-dollar childcare and education facility on Madison’s south side.

The organization received assistance from the Administration for Children and Families and the City of Madison for the new property located at 3201 Latham Drive, according to a news release.

The new center will be able provide full-day programming for infants and toddlers from under-served families in Madison.

Officials said they partnered with Sketchworks, a Middleton-based architectural design firm to create a space that focuses on emotional well-being, equality, and autonomy.

The new facility will have an outdoor teaching space, a lactation room, teaching offices and two playgrounds, among other features.

Construction is set to begin in July of this year. The space is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

For more information about the center visit Reach Dane’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments