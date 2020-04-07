Raymond Wiegert

OREGON – Raymond Wiegert, age 76, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1943, to Blanch and Earl Wiegert.

Raymond went to High School in Kaukauna, Wis. He served in the U.S. Air Force in England for four years.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons, Ben (Jen) and Stu; daughter, Amy (Rob); grandchildren, Jack, Nick, and Mya; and his siblings, Dennis (Gina), Steve (Sharon), Gary, Mike (Pam), Debbie (Fred), Wendy (Mike), Frank, Allan, Tracy (Dan), Guy, Greg, Jeff (Mary) and Becky (Steve).

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Donna.

A private visitation and memorial service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life is planned for this summer.

Raymond’s family would like to thank St Mary’s Hospital for the excellent care and compassion.

Memorials may be gifted in Raymond’s name to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, Wisconsin Chapter.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

