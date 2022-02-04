Raymond ‘Ray’ Madsen

by Obituaries

Raymond A. “Ray” Madsen age 90, died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire.

He was born on January 17, 1932 in Chicago to Axel and Helen (Fridlund) Madsen. He served in the U. S. Army from 1950 until 1953 during the Korean War.

Ray was married to Lorraine DeKovic on February 19, 1955 in Chicago and together had four children. He was employed for 30 years at John Deere Works in Horicon, retiring in 1995.

Ray was a devout Wisconsin sports fan and above all, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.

Survivors include his two daughters Gayle George (Danny Colvin) and Sandy (Dale) Schwartz; four grandchildren Patrick (Christi) Huggett, Aaron (Andrea) Huggett, Sarah (Tim Wreath) Winter, Robert George; five great grandchildren Ella, Anna, Cloie, Jon and Robin; three sisters Violet Greenwald, Eunice Weihert and Jeanette Gay and one brother Delwood (Linda); other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lorraine in 2020; son Robert in 2005; daughter Shawn in 1963; great granddaughter Kimberley; six sisters Doris, Mildred, Pearl, Evelyn, Alice , Betty; four brothers Don, Fred, Ted and Bobby.

Inurnment will be in St. Jerome Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your online condolences with Ray’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.