Raymond “Ray” Fellows

MADISON – Raymond “Ray” Fellows, age 69, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, comfortably at home. He was born on May 8, 1952, in Janesville, Wis., the son of Robert and Dolores Frasier Fellows.

Ray graduated from Janesville Craig High School and UW-Madison. He married Marie Fellows on Aug. 17, 1986, in the backyard of what would become their forever home in Madison. Ray loved NASCAR, building and racing slot cars, Star Wars, and listening to The Beach Boys.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marie; a son, Chad Fellows; a daughter, Laurin (Dylan Chisnell) Fellows; his dog, Sammy; two brothers; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

All services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

