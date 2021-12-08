Raymond R. Krueger

Raymond R. Krueger of Mauston, age 88, passed away quietly in his sleep on Wednesday, November 3 at Mulder’s Nursing Home in West Salem, Wisconsin.

He was a lifelong resident of Mauston. Ray was born on August 11, 1933 to Ferdinand and Bessie (Miller) Krueger. He married Leona (Hanson) on March 13, 1954 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston. He worked for the Juneau County Highway Dept. He loved his hobby farm and his family.

He is survived by his son Jeffrey, his grandchildren-Jamie Wepking, Kiera (Chris) Woodard, Melissa (Eric) Dutscheck and Kayla Krueger, his sisters Dorothy Krueger, Darlene(Dale) Kirchner and LaVerne Schoff, his great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Leona, his sisters Martha, Ardis, Clara, Helen and brother Larry.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Mauston Cemetery.

