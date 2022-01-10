Raymond “Mark” Kelliher

by Obituaries

DeForest – Raymond M. Kelliher “Mark”, age 50, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in DeForest, WI after a hard-fought battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Mark was born November 3, 1971, in Madison, WI to Raymond and Nancy (Seeley) Kelliher. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1990. Mark was the “Parts Guy” for the past 6 years at North American Mechanical Inc (NAMI) in Windsor, WI where he enjoyed going to work to be the biggest smartass at the office meetings and spent great times with his coworkers who were also his friends. He also had made many working friendships at Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch and Cameron in Colorado over the years.

Mark married his best friend of 30 years, Johna, on May 15, 2021, at their home in DeForest in the presence of family and close friends who were honored to witness such a beautiful union. You could see and feel his eyes light up and a thrill in his voice when speaking about her. Mark loved being a father to his 4 children Austin, Aydin, Aspin and Jada and 3 loving dogs Koie, Bailie and Bear who all made him proud and honored to be called “Dad”. Mark and Johna, together, always supported their children in all aspects of their lives especially in athletics from a very young age through football, basketball, baseball, volleyball and track. These activities, together as a family, built a strong bond of love and support as they grew up. He spent countless hours at practice, games and tournaments always showing up as the proud dad of their dedication, persistence and competitiveness. Mark was loved beyond measure by his parents Ray (Patti) Kelliher and Nancy (Seeley) Kelliher who were extremely proud of the man he became. Mark was the youngest brother to Randy Kelliher and Steve (Melissa) Kelliher and sister Marvel (Brad) Browne who always loved him as the wonderful “little brother” he was. Mark was a “hero” to his nephews and nieces, James, Nolan, Madison, Mason, Payton and Madilyn. Mark’s love for his family was endless and he was sure to tell you how much he felt in every interaction. To his lifelong and newfound friends, Mark is best described as the funniest guy in the room with the best stories and most infectious laugh.

Mark was an avid hunter and fisherman. With annual trips to the wilderness to hunt for deer, elk and pheasants or locally to Cherokee Marsh, or the Madison lakes for the “big catch”, these were his favorite pastimes that were cherished in solitude and in the company of family and friends. He had countless successful hunts that yielded trophy mounts and special memories.

It is with much gratitude and special recognition that Mark and his entire family, thank Spencer, who was Mark’s bone marrow match. Spencer selflessly added his name to the registry and donated a record amount of bone marrow to the UW Hospital, so Mark’s time with us was extended for four more years. Mark had the honor of meeting Spencer during his last trip to Colorado in Fall 2021 and we’ll be forever grateful. They would also like to include the DeForest community, his employer – NAMI and Agrace Hospice for their unwavering support and being so good to them. This community has embraced the Kelliher family during a difficult time and stepped up in many gracious ways to provide care and multitudes of support. The family is forever grateful for everything and will always remember those who were there during this time.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Raymond L Kelliher, grandparents, Raymond and Pauline Seeley, Raymond Fernette, Raymond and Margaret Kelliher, uncles Larry Kelliher and Patrick Burns and cousins Nancee Jensen and Mary Kelliher.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 16th, 2022, from 12:00 – 4:00 pm with a prayer service at 4:00 pm at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) can be made in his memory. He has asked that if you attend his Celebration of Life, that you come as you are. He wanted to have you arrive as if you were coming to pay him a visit and hangout.

In Mark’s words: “Love ya ~ See ya!”

To access the Livestream link of Mark’s service or to view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.