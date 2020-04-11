Raymond M. “Ray” Baenziger

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – Raymond M. “Ray” Baenziger, age 93 died April 9, 2020.

Ray was born Jan. 4, 1927, in Chicago, IL. Ray was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ray traveled the world with his wife, Lynne Baenziger of 52 years, the love of his life.

They made trips to almost every island in the Caribbean plus Canada, Mexico, U.K., Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Asia, Egypt, India, Africa, Morocco, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Chile, Argentina – with many more stops in between. Their last worldly adventure was a Cruise thru the Panama Canal when Ray was 89. They enjoyed homes together in Northbrook, IL, Darien, CT, Flat Rock, NC, and most recently Middleton, WI and Waunakee, WI to be close to family.

Ray attended McPherson Elementary, North Park Academy High School, and two years at North Park College where he played collegiate basketball. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving his country from Jan. 4, 1945 – Aug. 13, 1946. After serving in the Navy, Ray graduated from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL) in 1951 on the GI Bill.

Ray had a successful career in the Printing Industry, spending most of his time with R.R. Donnelly & Sons Company in Chicago and New York City which included much international travel in his later years. Ray had many passions and interests including, tennis, golf (two hole-in-ones), gardening, bridge, reading books (attending book clubs) and attending his grandchildren’s sporting and musical activities.

Ray was a member of his church choir and led the Youth Group along with his wife while a member of St. James the Less in Northfield, IL. After retiring and moving to Flat Rock, NC, he remained active in the Episcopal Church, volunteered in his Community Hospice and Meals on Wheels Programs and taught English as a second language. Ray and his wife Lynne were huge supporters of the arts, attending theater and musical concerts wherever they lived.

Ray leaves behind a legacy of devotion to his family. He is survived by his wife, Lynne H. Baenziger of Waunakee, Wis.; brother, Richard (Sandy) Baenziger of Long Grove, IL; son, Bill Baenziger of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Nancy Baenziger of Livingston Manor, NY; stepson and stepdaughters, Steven K. (Susan) Johnson of Sister Bay, WI, Holly (Steve) Shilling of Fort Collins, CO and Cindy (Dave) Moen of Waunakee, WI; many loving grandchildren, Clayton Baenziger, Alison, Carolyn and Bradley Shrake, Ian (Abbey) and Samuel Johnson, Courtney and Alex Moen; and many nephews, nieces and supportive and kind friends. Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Mathias (Matthew) and Mabel Forsberg Baenziger; brother, Robert Baenziger; and his special aunt and uncle, Benjamin “Duke of Paducah” Francis Ford and Pauline Marie Baenziger Ford.

