Raymond L. Stafford

Site staff by Site staff

Raymond L. Stafford age 81 of Richland Center, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born on March 8, 1939 the son of Donald J. and Letha M. (Farrell) Stafford. Ray graduated from Richland Center High School in 1957 where he participated in boxing and the FFA. Ray was married to the former Sheila A. Bakken on June 7, 1960.

He worked at Lunenschloss-Hansen Inc. from 1958 to 1990 where he was a shareholder and then later worked with his son Tom at Stafford Funeral Homes in Richland Center and Spring Green until his passing. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and sexton of the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery for 30 years.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila Stafford of Richland Center, 4 children, Julie (Mike) Fargen of Westby, Tom Stafford of Richland Center, Mike (Lisa) Stafford of Richland Center, Bethany (Kory) Thompson of Richland Center, 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 3 siblings, Shirley (Ronald) Clark of Beloit, Mary (Arnold) Stanek of Sauk City, Joe (Karla) Stafford of Sun Prairie, 3 sisters-in-law, Judy Stafford of Richland Center, Elaine Stafford of Viola, Denise Stafford of Madison, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Letha Stafford, 5 siblings, Elizabeth “Betty” (Kenneth) Wallace, Donald, Bill and Jim Stafford, Jane (Bill) Sheafor and a grandson, Nicholas Stafford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel and Deacon Joseph Stafford will concelebrate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:30 A.M. Face masks and social distancing are requested.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School Endowment Fund, St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Agrace. Services will be live-streamed on Stafford Funeral Homes facebook page and website. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.